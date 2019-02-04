The four teens who had an out-of-body experience in Sony’s $962M-grossing hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner – are coming back for the sequel which opens on Dec. 13.

Wolff played Spencer whose older version morphs into Dwayne Johnson, Blain’s Fridge shrinks into Kevin Hart, Iseman’s Bethany turns into Jack Black, while Turner’s Martha becomes Karen Gillan.

Awkwafina is in final talks to join the cast which includes newcomers Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Jake Kasdan is back as director with script co-penned by him, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach returns as producer. Kasdan and Seven Bucks’ Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, are also producing.

Wolff is represented by CAA, Untitled and Definition Entertainment. He most recently starred in A24’s critically acclaimed Hereditary as well as such pics as Patriots Day, My Friend Dahmer and The House of Tomorrow. He also recently made his feature film directorial debut with The Cat and the Moon, also writing and starring.

Blain can currently be seen in CW’s Charmed as Galvin. He will also bring his talent to the upcoming films The Last Full Measure alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, and Bradley Whitford as well as Against All Enemies with Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, and Vince Vaughn. He is repped by Paradigm, Grandview, and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Iseman is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Zero Gravity Management, & Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Turner’s credits, in addition to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, include Wonderstruck and Mildred Pierce. Her reps are CESD, Station3 Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.