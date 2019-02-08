Julian McMahon (Marvel’s Runaways) is set as the lead in FBI: Most Wanted, the planned spinoff of Dick Wolf’s freshman CBS drama series FBI. McMahon will star in the backdoor pilot for FBI: Most Wanted, which will air as an episode of FBI in the spring. The spinoff has a series commitment, making an episodic pickup for next season likely.

As the name suggests, FBI: Most Wanted is centered around the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

McMahon will play Jess LaCroix, an “agent’s agent” who at the top of his game, and oversees the team from the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit, which is assigned the most extreme and egregious cases.

The planted spinoff is written by Wolf and one of his trusted writer-producers, Law & Order alum Rene Balcer, and will be directed by another Law & Order veteran, Fred Berner, who also has been directing episodes of Wolf’s Chicago dramas on NBC.

FBI: Most Wanted hails from Wolf’s Wolf Films and Universal Television, where the company is based, in association with CBS TV Studios. Wolf and Balcer executive produce with Wolf Films’ Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

McMahon is coming off Hulu’s Marvel series Runaways, where he co-starred the past two seasons as the mysterious and villainous Jonah. The former Nip/Tuck star recently appeared in BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and the miniseries adaptation of Childhood’s End. McMahon is repped by MGMT Entertainment, ICM Partners and Bloom Hergott Diemer.