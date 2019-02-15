EXCLUSIVE: E! has opted not to proceed with Juicy Stories, its hourlong dramedy pilot inspired by Juicy Couture founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, from Sex and the City alums Michael Patrick King and Amy B. Harris, Warner Horizon Scripted TV and UCP.

E! doesn’t currently have other scripted pilots or scripted series but is said to remain open to the arena. The network, known for its reality franchises, is developing across all genres, and is expected to continue to have selective approach to scripted, taking shots on shows that fit the pop culture brand, like The Royals, which aired for four seasons.

Juicy Stories, originally bought by E! with a pilot commitment, was part of an effort by the network, which has a long history in covering fashion on the red carpet, to launch a scripted series set in the fashion world. It followed another scripted pilot at E!, which ultimately did not go to series, #Fashionvictim.

I hear contributing to E!’s decision not to proceed with a series order for Juicy Stories was the fact that the project came from an outside studio, Warners, making it a more challenging business proposition.