Josh Cooke (Grace and Frankie) is set as the male lead lead opposite Katey Sagal in Nana, a multi-cam/hybrid starring and co-executive produced by Sons of Anarchy alum Sagal. The project also hails from writer Lon Zimmet, Ted Melfi and Kimberly Quinn’s Goldenlight Films, Alcon Entertainment, 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Zimmet and directed by Andy Ackerman, Nana centers on Alex (Cooke), an obsessive dad, who after the death of his wife, is forced to invite his brash and bawdy mother-in-law – Nana (Sagal) – into his home to help raise the two granddaughters she barely knows.

ABC

Cooke’s Alex is a fire chief in Indianapolis who clearly is in over his head with the girls but is reluctant to hire help and can’t imagine letting a stranger look after his children. Overly protective and a bit controlling, the last thing he wants is to welcome his late wife’s chaotic, disruptive and inappropriate mother into the home. After seeing Nana interacting with the girls, he’s forced to reconsider his stance; she might be exactly what the family needs in the face of their recent loss.

Zimmet executive produces with Ackerman and Melfi and Quinn for Goldenlight Films, and Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Laura Lancaster for Alcon Entertainment. Sagal is a co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox co-produces with ABC Studios.

Cooke can be seen recurring on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie as well as CBS’ Bull. He is repped by TalentWorks, LINK Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.