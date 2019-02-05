Freeform’s forthcoming new series Besties (w/t) revealed today that American Idol alum and Sparkle star Jordin Sparks will star in the highly anticipated comedy alongside Matt Shively (The Real O’Neals) and newcomer Brooks Brantly.

The new series features Sparks as Becca, an ambitious overachiever from a hard-working, conservative African-American family, who learns that her birth mother is actually white. Shively is set to play Matt, a former athlete and current bar manager, who can’t completely let go of his glory days. Rounding out the cast is Brantly, who play Becca’s brother Todd, a mama’s boy who still lives in their parent’s basement.

Set in Los Angeles, the series will follow Becca and her newly discovered half-sister Jesi, as they’re thrown into each other’s lives by an online genetics test and have to figure out how to go from strangers to sisters.

Ranada Shepard, Casey Johnson and David Windsor serve as creators and executive producers. Kenya Barris also serves as executive producer. Besties is produced by ABC Signature Studios.

Freeform first revealed the news of Besties last year in May at the upfront announcements. The news hopes to continue the streak of success of Barris’s grown-ish, which also airs on the millennial-friendly and forward-thinking channel.