UPDATED with Klepper’s Instagram post: Jordan Klepper has a criminal record. The Daily Show alum and former host of The Opposition was arrested this morning in Atlanta while filming for his upcoming new Comedy Central series at a protest about undocumented students, Deadline has confirmed.

Klepper was shooting at a Board of Regents meeting in the Georgia Capitol Building when he and others we ordered to leave. When they didn’t, members of the group were busted by the Georgia State Capitol Police for criminal trespass. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that nine people were part of the group.

Klepper has yet to comment about his arrest. Meanwhile, here is some video of the encounter via Twitter:

About 11 people were arrested in support of undocumented students after disrupting and refusing to leave a Board of Regents meeting. pic.twitter.com/LjxZOr0glH — Kevin Sanchez (@kevinxsanchez) February 12, 2019

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper aired for one season on Comedy Central before being canceled in June. At the time, Deadline reported exclusively that he is working on a new documentary series for the cable net, which confirmed that Klepper was shooting footage for that project — tentatively titled Klepper — when he was arrested.

The idea for The Opposition originated from the field pieces Klepper filmed for The Daily Show at Donald Trump’s rallies during his campaign. Klepper started was a correspondent for that show for the last year-plus of Jon Stewart’s run as host, and The Opposition eventually aired right afterward during Trevor Noah’s reign.