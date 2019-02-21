Jon Stewart will sit down with Fox News Channel co-anchor Sandra Smith on Monday in support of 9/11 first responders and survivors.

Stewart will appear with 9/11 demolition supervisor John Feal for the interview at the Fox News bureau in Washington, D.C., in the 10 AM ET hour of FNC’s America’s Newsroom. They will preview the bipartisan effort called “Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.”

At 3 PM ET, Stewart and Feal are scheduled to join Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) for a presser, at which she’ll introduce the bill and call for its swift passage.

The legislation is intended to ensure that all 9/11 first responders and survivors injured by the toxins at Ground Zero and have certified 9/11 illnesses would receive full compensation through the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund now and going forward, as more become ill with 9/11 cancers.