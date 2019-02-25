Jon Stewart appeared on Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom to support 9/11 terrorist attacks first responders and survivors.

“I see there is a tremendous amount of news happening,” Stewart told Sandra Smith the morning after the Oscars, with President Donald Trump heading to Vietnam to meet again with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, and Washington battling over Robert Mueller’s report on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, etc.

“We don’t want to the 9/11 community, the first responders, to have their issue be swept under the rug or be ignored,” Stewart said, joined by 9/11 demolition supervisor John Feal. They’re in Washington to advocate for quick bipartisan passage of the “Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.”

“These are men and women who have suffered great illnesses because of their heroic work down on ground zero n during 9/11 and the months that passed. They deserve our attention,” the former late-night star said.

The two men said they would “expose” anyone in Congress who “practices political malpractice” on this piece of legislation

“It’s unconscionable,” Stewart said.