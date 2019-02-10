Sony Classics has acquired worldwide rights to a documentary about folk singer John Prine tentatively titled John Prine: Hello In There.

Currently in post-production, the film tells the story of the singer-songwriter from his early days when he broke through with an album he wrote as a mailman in the Chicago suburbs, and how he went on to achieve significant critical acclaim. The film began filming the artist as he prepared to release his first album of new songs in 13 years, and follows him throughout a career resurgence that took him to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

With the support of the Prine family, the filmmakers conducted interviews with Prine’s friends and peers; including young songwriters he helped shape, such as Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and Margo Price.

The film was co-written by Zachary Fuhrer and Patrick Doyle, produced by Doyle and directed by Fuhrer. RadicalMedia is a production partner on the film. A theatrical release is planned.

The deal was negotiated directly between the filmmakers and SPC. The filmmakers are represented by Bianca Grimshaw of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP.