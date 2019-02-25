John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight kicked of with an opening sequence nod to Sunday’s “Hostus Ghostus” Oscars, taking place as he broadcast.

Quickly recapping the week, as Melissa McCarthy was stealing the Hollywood awards ceremony and Spike Lee tried to do same after Green Book was named Best Picture, Oliver noted President Donald Trump would name a Princeton University professor emeritus who once compared “the demonization of carbon dioxide” to ” the demonization of the poor Jews under Hitler” to head a panel looking at whether climate change poses a threat to national security.

But the HBO late-night focused most of his show on TV psychics – “the only people with more misplaced confidence than Michael Avenatti.”

Noting it’s a $2.2B industry, Oliver admitted it’s easy to dismiss psychics as a joke – “fun too,” he added. But four in 10 Americans believe in them, explaining why the TV landscape is so littered with them.

They prey on people anxious to hear from dead loved ones, and target distraught parents of missing children, Oliver cautioned, describing them as “attention-seeking parasites that feed off human tragedy like a human-sized deer tick.”

With that, Oliver ran a clip in which he announced, on his OTHER TV program, daytime talker Wakey Wakey with John Oliver, a TV psychic named Wanda Joe Oliver, bearing a striking resemblance to SNL alum Rachel Dratch, who announced the formation of two new, free, psychic-reading websites:

wandajofreepsychic.com or mediumimpressive.com.

These free psychic readings, Oliver assured, are “exactly as accurate” as readings for which you would shell out big bucks.