Writer-comedian John Mulaney will host NBC’s Saturday Night Live on March 2, joined by musical guest Thomas Rhett. The announcement was made during tonight’s SNL telecast hosted by Don Cheadle.

This will be the second hosting stint for former SNL writer Mulaney whose first turn in April 2018 was well received, as was Mulaney’s recent appearance on Weekend Update alongside Pete Davidson (photo above).

Mulaney is one of only three former SNL non-cast member writers to host the show, along with Larry David and Conan O’Brien.

Mulaney, who is part of the voice cast of Netflix’s animated comedy series Big Mouth, headlined his own short-lived Fox sitcom Mulaney and won an Emmy Award for writing the 2018 comedy special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.

