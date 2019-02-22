EXCLUSIVE: Sources says John Krasinski is back to direct Quiet Place 2. He was already on board to write the sequel.

Production we hear begins in July on the Brad Fuller and Andrew Form produced film.

We also hear that Emily Blunt’s deal for the sequel is closed as well. She recently won a Screen Actors Guild best supporting actress award for her turn in the film. Today on Instagram Krasinski announced the sequel’s release date: May 15, 2020.

The $17M production made its world premiere at SXSW a year ago, where it promptly sent electricity into the audience. The pic was expected to open around $30M, and over-performed its domestic tracking with a $50.2M opening, and final stateside of $188M, $340M WW. With Paramount struggling before Jim Gianopulos’ arrival to the studio, A Quiet Place came as a wonderful renaissance for them. Gianopulos announced the sequel to the alien thriller last spring at CinemaCon.

The dazzle of A Quiet Place: It was largely a near dialogue-less screenplay where sound was the motivating fear factor. The movie is Oscar-nominated for Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl’s sound editing work.

The original feature left off with Emily Blunt’s protagonist, Evelyn Abbott, rifle-in-hand, ready to take down the aliens swarming her farm where she and her kids had cloistered.

Following the success of A Quiet Place, producers Fuller and Form launched a new production label at Paramount, Fully Formed, Entertainment. Deadline exclusively reported the news back in October.