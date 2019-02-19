Stan & Ollie and Wild Rose producer Fable Pictures is turning the story of Joan and Jackie Collins into a six-part television series. This comes after the Sony-owned production company secured the rights to the sisters’ life stories.

Playwright Penelope Skinner, who wrote the Romola Garai and Greta Gerwig-fronted play The Village Bike as well as series such as E4’s Fresh Meat is writing the script for the series, which does not have a broadcaster attached. The Crown and Game of Thrones casting director Nina Gold is on board to cast the drama.

The series will look at story of the sisters from a teenage bedroom in post-war London to the glitz and glamour of 1980’s Beverly Hills.

Dame Joan Collins starred in a series of Hollywood movies in the 1950s including The Girl In The Red Velvet Swing and Rally Round The Flag, Boys! However, it was her role as Alexis Carrington in Dynasty that really defined her career, which has also includes a recent performance in American Horror Story.

Meanwhile, her sister, Jackie Collins OBE, wrote novels including The World Is Full Of Married Men and Hollywood Wives. She has written 32 best-selling books that have sold over 500M copies including The Stud and The Bitch that were adapted into films starring her sister. She died in 2015 from breast cancer.

The series, which will be distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television, will be exec produced by Faye Ward, who worked on the first season of The Crown, Caroline Harvey, who was previously Head of Development at Anthony Minghella and Sydney Pollack’s production company Mirage Enterprises, and Suffragette producer Hannah Farrell.

Dame Joan Collins said, “I am delighted that such a prestigious team wants to tell our story, and I know my sister Jackie would be as excited as I am to be involved.”

Skinner added, “I am thrilled to be working on the fascinating story of these fabulous, iconic and powerful women. There is far more to Joan and Jackie than diamonds and shoulder pads: these are two very special sisters whose lives are both aspirational and inspirational.”