For the first time, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! will head to Las Vegas to shoot five original shows, beginning Monday, April 1.

It was announced today during ABC’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, where Kimmel was a surprise attendee to introduce the network’s new entertainment president Karey Burke.

Details and guests for the Las Vegas shows are forthcoming.

Kimmel’s late-night show has been making an annual trip to Brooklyn the past few autumns, doing a week’s worth of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers of Live! David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron are co-executive producers. The show is produced by 12:05 AM Productions in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios.