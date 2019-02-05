Jimmy Kimmel was a surprise show-up at ABC’s TCA at-bat Tuesday to introduce Karey Burke, who is making her first press tour appearance as head of the network’s entertainment division.

The ABC late-night host said Burke, who replaced Channing Dungey last November, won the post “by the largest margin in ABC history — 40 million!”

“John Langraff says it’s less, but we know the truth,” Kimmel snarked of the FX chief’s Netflix ratings-hooey smackdown the previous day.

“Many of you waited hours in the snow,” Kimmel said of the TV critics, who were gathered at a hotel in Pasadena. “It is snowing,” Kimmel insisted, continuing to channel the facts-be-damned approach of President Donald Trump’s first press secretary Sean Spicer at a presser the day after Trump’s inauguration.

Burke is living the American Dream, Kimmel said, having “born in America” which he said was the right choice. Beginning her career in comedy development at NBC, Burke worked on shows like Friends and “the show about the guy who has a friend with red hair,” Kimmel noted.

“From there went on to run Freeform. And while we still do not have any idea what Freeform is, she ran the hell out of it,” he crowed.

“She was named president of ABC and already has done more than every other ABC president combined,” the ABC late-night star continued to foam over.

She is building a big beautiful office at ABC headquarters, Kimmel said, promising “El Segundo will pay for it!”

Kimmel promised Burke also intends to repeal and replace Dungey-care, which, he declared, “has been a disaster!”

Burke, Kimmel said, will Make American Broadcasting Company Great Again!”