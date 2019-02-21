The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will take viewers behind the scenes Monday night, February 25, in a special episode inspired by the The Larry Sanders Show.

Tina Fey will be among Fallon’s guests that night; she’s there to promote her new comedy Wine Country. But, for reasons not known to Fallon, she’s very mad at him. Which she makes very clear as viewers are watching the Wine Country clip.

The Larry Sanders Show, Garry Shandling’s much heralded skewering of late-night TV shows, aired on HBO from 1992-98. Shandling died in 2016.

Coming full circle, NBC’s iconic late-night show is paying homage to a beloved comedy series that poked fun of NBC’s late-night show.

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, animal expert Robert Irwin and musical guest Florida Georgia Line also are contributing to the tribute episode’s backstage drama.

It’s not the first time Fallon has paid tribute to Shandling’s iconic late-night send-up. Way back in 2013, The Larry Sanders Show cast member Jeffrey Tambor — who played Sanders’ Ed McMahon-like sidekick Hank Kingsley — re-created that program’s opening on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.