Filmmaker Numa Perrier calls Jezebel a story of “coming of womanhood…Black Womanhood.” The film, which she wrote and directed, is based on a true story and follows 19-year-old Tiffany (Tiffany Tenille) as she deals with her dying mother and tries to make ends meet by working as an internet fetish cam girl. In the clip above, we see Tiffany come at odds with her boss at her place of work as she encounters a client using the N-word. It’s a taste of what’s to come in Perrier’s feature directorial debut which will make its world premiere at SXSW in Austin March 9.

In the film, Tiffany crashes with five family members in a Las Vegas studio apartment in the last days of her mother’s life. In order to make ends meet, her older sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of internet fetish cam girls. Tiffany becomes popular as the only “live black model” at the new adult site and soon becomes too close to one of her frequent callers. Dynamics shift in her sister’s relationship as each woman explores and exploits their sexuality, using their created fantasy worlds as an escape from the realities of their challenging real-life circumstances.

Perrier also stars in the film alongside Tenille, Stephen Barrington, Bobby Field, Brett Gelman, Rockwelle Dortch, Zoe Tyson, Dennis Jaffee & Jessa Zarubica. Perrier and Winter Dunn produce while Livia Perrier serves as executive producer.