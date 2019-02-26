EXCLUSIVE: Image Comics, publisher of The Walking Dead, Spawn and Saga, is ramping up to one of the year’s most provocative graphic novel projects: Jesusfreak, a 64-page hardcover epic about an action hero of the First Century who deftly uses his whirling sword to behead his foes in the grisly traditions of The Savage Sword of Conan comics or a Game of Thrones episode. The provocative aspect is the the identity of the brawny warrior: Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Announced last year with much fanfare, Jesusfreak by writer Joe Casey and artist Benjamin Marra doesn’t hit store shelves until March 20, but today Deadline has an exclusive preview excerpt (found below) that shows the book’s re-imagined Jesus in graphic combat for the first time anywhere. In the crisply realized action sequences (which, anachronistically, recall Doug Moench and Paul Gulacy’s classic Master of Kung Fu comics, soon to be adapted in a Marvel Studios film) the carpenter from Galilee carves up a few adversaries before unleashing some flying kicks on a towering reptilian beast that breathes supernatural fire and talks Biblical trash.

Image is banking on Jesusfreak stirring up some soapbox response from cultural pundits, religious commentators and media outlets (which is probably why the Portland, OR, publisher scheduled a March release that put Jesusfreak on the new-release rack mid-way through Lent), but writer Casey, for his part, has described the project’s focus as an existential exercise in genre fiction.

“Jesusfreak is less inspired by any strict religious traditions and is instead more concerned with exploring the unique tension that exists between depicting a mythical figure and a historical figure – a tension that is compounded when, for many, they’re considered the same person,” Casey said last year when the project was announced. “It’s also a chance for Marra and I to indulge in a specific style of hard-pulp storytelling that we think perfectly fits this material.”

Jesusfreak isn’t the only holy controversy to roil the comic book industry this year. It follows the dust-up about Second Coming, a satirical comic book series that will depict Christ making a modern-day return as a superhero-in-training and teamed with Sun-Man (who bears a resemblance to Superman). The Second Coming synopsis explains that Christ’s encore on earth is to a remedial effort; he’s back to “learn what it takes to be the true messiah of mankind.”

DC Vertigo (an imprint under the Warner Bros-owned DC Entertainment) had announced last year that the 32-page inaugural issue of Second Coming, by writer Mark Russell and artist Richard Pace, was locked in for a March 6 release, but that plan was scrapped last week amid petitions, protests and a drumbeat of negative coverage via Fox News and its platforms. Russell and Pace announced via social media that DC officials had “gracefully agreed” to return the rights to the book’s creative team. Russell tweeted: “They’ve been a pleasure to work with and it will still be released, albeit with a different publisher.” IDW Publishing in San Diego looks to be among the indie publishers interested in the vagabond project.

Second Coming presented a Jesus who was a bit daft, but how will Fox and conservative Christians react to the man-slayer iteration in Jesusfreak? The hardcover Image Comics release draws on numerous comic book classics as influences (among them Marvel’s Savage Sword of Conan, 300 by Frank Miller, and Master of Kung Fu by Moench and Gulacy) and a surprisingly rich heritage of comic books depicting Christ (including the Rip Off Press classic The New Adventures of Jesus, the 1969 landmark of the underground comix movement), but Jesusfreak may be the first (maybe in any medium?) to recast the central figure of Christianity as a cold-stone killer.

