EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some distinctive first footage of sci-fi-thriller Jessica Forever, which is getting its European premiere in Berlin’s Panorama strand after closing Toronto’s Platform section last year.

The English and French-language film from first-time directors Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel centers on a woman and her makeshift family of rehabilitated marauders fighting for peace in a dystopian world where violent misfits reign supreme.

Shudder, the AMC Networks genre streaming service, picked up North American and Australia/New Zealand rights last year. International sales rep MK2 has also closed deals for China with DDDream International, Japan with Klockworx and Mexico with Canibal Networks. Le Pacte will release in France.

The pic drew praise from critics out of TIFF last year and looks to bring an auteur take to a tried and tested genre premise. Aomi Muyock (Love), Sebastian Urzendowsky (The Counterfeiters), Lucas Ionesco and Paul Hamy star. Emmanuel Chaumet produces.