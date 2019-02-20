EXCLUSIVE: Taken alumna Jessica Camacho is set as a series regular in CBS’ legal drama pilot Courthouse, from writer Greg Spottiswood (Remedy) and Warner Bros. TV.

Written and executive produced by Canadian writer Spottiswood and directed by Mike Robin, Courthouse is a show that pulls back the curtain on the court system. It follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.

Camacho will play Emily Lopez-Berarro, a tough and determined public defender who is undaunted in her efforts to prove her clients’ innocence.

Len Goldstein and Robin also executive produce. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Camacho can soon be seen in HBO’s The Watchmen and most recently recurred on the Netflix sci-fi drama, Another Life. Camacho has also recurred on the CW’s The Flash and was a regular on NBC’s Taken. She’s repped by Ellis Talent Group, LINK Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.