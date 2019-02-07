Grey’s Anatomy alum Jerrika Hinton and Lena Olin (Alias) are nearing deals to join the cast of Amazon’s The Hunt, a vengeance-driven Nazi hunting series executive produced by Oscar-winning Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele, Deadline has confirmed.

Starring Logan Lerman, and Al Pacino also nearing a deal, The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

Hinton is poised play Millie Malone, a gutsy FBI agent who’s marginalized in the Bureau because of her race and gender. Olin is in final talks to play a Nazi.

The project, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who will write and executive produce. Nikki Toscano executive produces and co-showruns with Weil.

Hinton played Dr. Stephanie Edwards on Grey’s Anatomy and most recently appeared in HBO’s Here and Now. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Trademark Talent and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Olin is best known for her role as Irina Derevko on Alias.