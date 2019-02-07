After the surprise $83.4 million domestic box office success of its faith-based pic I Can Only Imagine last spring, Lionsgate is returning to business with that pic’s filmmaking team Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes for the faith-based project I Still Believe.

Like I Can Only Imagine, the A+ CinemaScore pic that focused on the faith-based music group MercyMe, I Still Believe will center on another Christian music mega-star: the true life spiritual journey of Jeremy Camp.

Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin, Kevin Downes Mike Kubeisy

Camp has sold over 5 million albums and has toured the world, sharing his music in more than 36 countries. His kudos include four RIAA-certified Gold albums, two American Music Awards nominations, multiple ASCAP awards, 38 No. 1 songs, a Gold digital single (“There Will Be A Day”), a multi-Platinum DVD, and he was Billboard’s No. 2 artist of the decade in 2010.

The pic reps the Erwin Brothers’ first project coming out of their Lionsgate film and TV first-look deal, in total their second collaboration with the mini-major. Cameras roll this spring for a March 20, 2020 wide release. The Erwins will direct from a script by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn. Downes and Erwins are producing I Still Believe under their Kingdom banner.

The Erwin Brothers and Downes are repped by WME’s Dave Wirtschafter and Matthew Johnson at Ziffren, Brittenham. Camp is an artist on the Capital CMG label. He is represented by his manager Matt Balm at Flatout Entertainment and was further assisted in the deal by attorney Samuel Curphey.