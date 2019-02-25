Ten-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren didn’t win Sunday in the Original Song category at the Academy Awards for RBG‘s feminist anthem “I’ll Fight,” but powerhouse singer Jennifer Hudson knocked it out of the park singing it in the first performance among among the nominees.

The song also served as a reminder of the Academy’s original plan to limit the number of Original Song nominees who would perform during this year’s Oscar telecast. The original list reportedly only had frontrunners “All the Stars” from Black Panther and “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, which would end up winning the prize and keep Warren out of the winners’ circle yet again.

The organization made its reverse decision official in a January 31 tweet: Academy Award-winning Dreamgirls star Hudson would indeed perform Warren’s girl-power song.

In 2018, Warren shared a Best Song nomination with Common for “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall. In 2016 she shared one with Lady Gaga for “Til It Happens to You,” from The Hunting Ground.

She made her movie songwriting debut in 1987’s Mannequin with “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” (shared with Albert Hammond).

Here’s Hudson’s performance: