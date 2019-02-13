Hunger Games actress Jena Malone and American Gods’ Pablo Schreiber are attached to as leads in Lorelei, the first feature written and directed by AFI graduate Sabrina Doyle. The Florida Project producers and Freestyle Picture Company partners Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri are producing the pic with Moonlight and Flordia Project producer Jennifer Radzikowski and Arnold Zimmerman.

The pic, which shot in Portland, Oregon, follows a man who is released from prison after 15 years and reunites with his high school girlfriend, now a single mother of three. What follows is a lyrical take on love, regret and second chances.

Malone was last seen on the big screen in Emilio Estevez’s The Public, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Up next, the Gersh-repped actress co-stars in the upcoming Amazon crime series, Too Old to Die Young.

Schreiber appeared in a slew of movies last year including Universal’s First Man, Den of Thieves, and Skyscraper, opposite Dwayne Johnson. Repped by WME and Circle of Confusion, Schreiber will reprise his role as Mad Sweeney when Season 2 of American Gods returns March 10 on Starz.