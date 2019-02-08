Turns out inquiring minds want to know at the National Enquirer’s parent company after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos yesterday accused the tabloid and American Media Inc CEO David Pecker of “blackmail and extortion” in regards to his private life and possible political big picture moves.

“American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos,” said AMI in a statement Friday after radio silence following the accusations by the richest man in the world and Washington Post owner less than 24 hours beforehand. “Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him.”

Not sure, based on the correspondence that Bezos made public on Thursday if the Amazon boss and his lawyer Marty Singer would consider “good faith negotiations” a fair description of the back and forth the Pecker crew and Bezos’ advisors were having.

Also, having made a deal with federal prosecutors that granted them freedom criminal prosecution for providing “substantial and important assistance” to them in investigations of possible misconduct in the 2016 election on the part of the Trump campaign, Pecker and AMI may have set off a legal tripwire with their attempts to strong arm the Amazon boss That may see the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York or others opening a probe of their own of the apparent violation of the agreement AMI consented to last fall.

A probe that AMI surely hope to head off with their own investigation, at least for the time being.

“Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims,” the Enquirer owner and close associates of Donald Trump added. “Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.”

“Any personal embarrassment AMI could cause me takes a back seat because there’s a much more important matter involved here,” Bezos wrote in a detailed inaugural blog post on Thursday, defending his own desire to discover how private texts and photos from a relationship he is having fell into the Enquirer’s happy hands and the AMI owned tab’s apparent threats to stop him. “If in my position I can’t stand up to this kind of extortion, how many people can? (On that point, numerous people have contacted our investigation team about their similar experiences with AMI, and how they needed to capitulate because, for example, their livelihoods were at stake),” the divorcing Bezos stated.

Call it payback or checkmate, it’s now the owners of the National Enquirer trying to run away from scandalous headlines and perhaps the law. You know what they say about karma, right?