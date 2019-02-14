Legendary is in negotiations for Aquaman star Jason Momoa to join the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel Dune. Momoa joins an already stellar cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. The script was written by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Momoa will play Duncan Idaho.

Set in the distant future, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is highly contested among the noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis.

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and Villeneuve are producing. Thomas Tull will executive produce along with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate and Kevin J. Anderson will serve as a creative consultant.

Momoa is coming off the $1.1 billion worldwide grossing launch of Aquaman for Warner Bros and DC.

He has been a favorite of the fanboy set since his work as Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, a project which mirrors the ambition of Dune. He also stars in the Netflix action/adventure series Frontier. Next for Momoa is the Apple TV drama series See, in which he plays the lead character of Baba Voss, the warrior leader, where 600 years in the future all humanity has lost the sense of sight and have adapted to new ways to survive. Momoa also appeared in The Bad Batch and co-wrote, co- produced, directed and starred in Road to Paloma, a road-tale, character-driven thriller shot throughout the American Southwest.

