Jason Biggs (Orange is the New Black) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Maggie Lawson in Geniuses (working title), Fox’s multi-camera blue-collar family comedy pilot from LA to Vegas creator/executive producer Lon Zimmet.

Written and executive produced by Zimmet, Geniusesharkens back to one of Fox’s signature comedy series, Malcolm in the Middle. The comedy is about Cay (Lawson) and Mike (Biggs), a blue-collar couple in South Jersey, trying to get by while raising four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

Biggs’ Mike, the dad, is affable and enthusiastic. Not dumb, but definitely not cerebral.

Biggs will next be seen reprising his role as Larry Bloom on the final season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and in the indie The Subject, directed by Lanie Zipoy. In TV, the American Pie alum previously headlined the CBS comedy series Mad Love. Biggs is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.