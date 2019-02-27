Jane Leeves has been cast in ABC’s untitled Hannah Simone Project, the single-camera comedy pilot starring, co-written and executive produced by New Girl alumna Simone. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Leeves will play Simone’s mom Catherine in the ABC Studios project.

Written and executive produced by Simone and former New Girl co-executive producer Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, the pilot is inspired by Simone’s nontraditional Indian family, and revolves around Hannah and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid. They always have been close, but after she admits to herself she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path. This new chapter will either make them crazy close — or just crazy.

Leeves’ Caroline is New Age-y with a fondness for crystals and meditation, the type who “really wants to know your sign.” She is effusive, warm, a bit batty and flamboyant, but well-meaning. She stuns her grown children by announcing she and Sid are divorced and she has fallen in love with someone new…herself.

Leeves, Emmy nominated for her role in Frasier and who most recently starred in The Resident and Hot In Cleveland, is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment.