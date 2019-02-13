EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked Girls Trip and The Matrix franchise star Jada Pinkett Smith for representation in all areas.

Currently, Pinkett Smith is the host and executive producer of Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch’s #1 show, with more than 300M views. She hosts the series alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Pinkett Smith recently attended the Sundance Film Festival to talk about the show.

Pinkett Smith’s film credits, which also include Magic Mike XXL, The Nutty Professor, and Set It Off, count $4.4 billion at the global box office. She will next star in Millennium Films’ Angel Has Fallen, the third installment of the Olympus Has Fallen series which opens in August via Lionsgate/Summit.

She has also starred in multiple TV shows, including Hawthorne and Fox’s Gotham as crime boss Fish Mooney.

As a producer, Pinkett Smith has been behind such movies as Sony’s Annie and the $359M-plus grossing hit The Karate Kid. She is the executive producer of Minhal Baig’s coming-of-age pic Hala which Apple picked up worldwide rights to at Sundance. Pinkett Smith is also an EP on Malcolm D. Lee’s remake of the 1974 comedy Uptown Saturday Night which Kenya Barris is writing and has Kevin Hart attached.

Pinkett Smith directed, wrote and starred in the 2008 feature drama The Human Contract which also starred Jason Clarke, Idris Elba and Paz Vega.

Pinkett Smith will continue to be managed by Miguel Melendez @ Westbrook Entertainment. Her attorneys are Jason Sloane and Mark Wetzstein of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP.