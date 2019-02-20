EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Macdonald and Jaboukie Young-White are negotiating to star in an untitled Paramount Players comedy written and produced by Bo Burnham and directed by Amy York Rubin. Burnham, who wrote and directed the acclaimed Eighth Grade, is producing with Chris Storer.

The project made the rounds under the title Gay Kid and Fat Chick, but it’s currently untitled and will be getting a new one before it goes into production.

Rubin has directed episodes of SMILF and Angie Tribeca, and will make her feature directing debut on the one.

Macdonald starred in the Sundance fave PattiCake$. and she is currently starring with Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix comedy Dumplin’ and alongside Sandra Bullock in Bird Box for Netflix. She is also in the Oscar nominated short film Skin.

Young-White has been in Rough Night and Set It Up, and he is a standup comic who has been a correspondent on The Daily Show.

