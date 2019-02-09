AMC’s martial arts drama Into the Badlands will end after the upcoming final eight episodes of its third season, which will debut March 24. The network also has set an April 24 premiere date for Season 2 of drama The Son, starring Pierce Brosnan, which will be its last.

Neither cancellation is particularly surprising. Both Into the Bandlands and The Son were renewed for Season 3 and Season 2, respectively, almost two years ago. Into the Badlands’ 16-episode third season was completed awhile ago, the cast was released, and a number of them have taken on new acting gigs. As for The Son, as a Western, it did draw respectable viewership though it was old-skewing. Additionally, I hear star Brosnon only had signed a short-term contract which is the case with many movie stars who do TV series these days.

Into the Badlands’ final 8 episodes will kick off on Sunday, March 24 at 10 PM, following a new episode of The Walking Dead. The series will then move to its regular time slot and will air Mondays at 10 PM, starting March 25.

As we enter the final chapter of Into the Badlands, an imprisoned Bajie warns Sunny that Pilgrim can’t be trusted. But with his son’s life on the line, Sunny struggles with his decision to help Pilgrim unlock the Meridian Chamber. Meanwhile, M.K., still reeling from the revelation that Sunny killed his mother, is hell-bent on revenge. Kidnapped by The Master, the Widow is forced to confront her past. Moon meanwhile races to save Lydia from impending death after she risked her life for his on the battlefield. As the last episodes unfold long buried secrets will be revealed, new alliances will be forged, and the saga will climax in an epic battle to end all battles.

From AMC Studios, Into the Badlands was created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced by Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor, Karen Richards, Paco Cabezas and series lead Daniel Wu. The ensemble cast includes Wu (Sunny), Nick Frost (Bajie), Aramis Knight (M.K.), Emily Beecham (The Widow), Orla Brady (Lydia), Ally Ioannides (Tilda), Lorraine Toussaint (Cressida), Sherman Augustus (Moon), Babou Ceesay (Pilgrim), Ella-Rae Smith (Nix) and Lewis Tan (Gaius).

Based on Philipp Meyer’s best-selling and Pulitzer Prize finalist novel of the same name, season two of The Son concludes the journey of the iconic “First Son of Texas.” Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) will stop at nothing to secure his legacy against the backdrop of the nascent oil industry of 1917. His tools are deceit, fraud and murder — weapons he wields with the effortless skill of the Comanche warrior he once was. But the biggest challenge he faces will be quelling a civil war under his own roof, triggered by his idealistic son Pete (Henry Garrett). Eli knows the ultimate prize of American dynasty is nearly in his grasp, and time is running out. Meanwhile, in 1851, young Eli (Jacob Lofland) is now married and a respected warrior among the Comanches, but tragedy forces him into a leadership position as the vast Comanche empire crumbles around him. Broadening the scope, a 1988 timeline is introduced, bringing the McCullough saga into the more immediate past. Here, at age 85, Eli’s granddaughter Jeanne Anne McCullough (Lois Smith) is confronted with a long-buried family secret.

The Son is produced by AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment. Showrunner and writer Kevin Murphy, director Kevin Dowling, author Philipp Meyer, and Sonar Entertainment’s Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni are Executive Producers. In addition to Brosnan, Smith, Garrett and Lofland, the series also stars Paola Núñez, Zahn McClarnon, Jess Weixler, David Wilson Barnes, Sydney Lucas, James Parks, Elizabeth Frances, Shane Graham and Kathryn Prescott.