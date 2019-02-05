Former The Outsiders star Kyle Gallner is set as the lead in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation.

Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, Interrogation is an original concept based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man (Gallner) was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. He is sentenced to life in prison, and spends the next two decades fighting to prove his innocence. Since the episodes are made to be watched in any order, the audience will jump back and forth in time, witnessing this man’s story unfold in multiple timelines — played at all ages by Gallner.

Peter Sarsgaard and David Strathairn also star.

Each episode of the series is structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, with the goal of turning the viewer into a detective. Based on the unusual structure, CBS All Access will release the first nine episodes of the series to watch in any order, and the conclusive season finale will be released at a later date.

Gallner is best known for his starring role in WGN’s Outsiders. On the film side he most recently wrapped Red Hour Films’ Dinner in America, produced by Ben Stiller. He’s repped by Paradigm, Management 360, and Stewart Brookman at Hansen, Jacobson.