EXCLUSIVE: Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men: Apocalypse) is set as a lead opposite Kyle Gallner in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation.

Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, Interrogation is an original concept based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man (Gallner) was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. He is sentenced to life in prison and spends the next two decades fighting to prove his innocence. Since the episodes are made to be watched in any order, the audience will jump back and forth in time, witnessing this man’s story unfold in multiple timelines.

CBS All Access

Smit-McPhee will play a troubled and homeless teen who meets Gallner’s character at a drug-rehabilitation center, where they became quick friends. To those who met him he was remembered as mysterious and known for his violent confrontations over drugs and sex.

Peter Sarsgaard and David Strathairn also star.

Smit-McPhee is best known for his roles as Alexander in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and as a staple in the X-Men franchise as Nightcrawler. He can be seen in the leading role in Studio 8/Sony’s Alpha, directed by Albert Hughes, and will soon be seen in Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name!, alongside Eddie Murphy, Mike Epps, Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Rock and Snoop Dogg. He’s currently shooting a lead role in Oz climate change thriller 2067 with Ryan Kwanten. His TV works includes Australian miniseries Gallipoli. Smit-McPhee is repped by ICM Partners.