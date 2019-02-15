EXCLUSIVE: The Wire and The Walking Dead director Ernest Dickerson has been tapped to direct the majority of CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation.

Dickerson, who has worked as director of photography on many of Spike Lee’s films including Do The Right Thing and Mo Better Blues, will direct six of the ten episodes and has also come on board to exec produce the series.

The drama stars The Outsiders’ Kyle Gallner, X-Men: Apocalypse’s Kodi Smit-McPhee, Peter Sarsgaard and David Strathairn and has a unique structure with nine episodes of the series released to watch in any order with the conclusive season finale released at a later date. Each episode of the series is structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, with the goal of turning the viewer into a detective.

Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, Interrogation is an original concept based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man (Gallner) was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. He is sentenced to life in prison, and spends the next two decades fighting to prove his innocence. Since the episodes are made to be watched in any order, the audience will jump back and forth in time, witnessing this man’s story unfold in multiple timelines — played at all ages by Gallner.

Smit-McPhee will play a troubled and homeless teen who meets Gallner’s character at a drug-rehabilitation center, where they became quick friends. To those who met him he was remembered as mysterious and known for his violent confrontations over drugs and sex.

Dickerson, who is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Paradigm and lawyer Adam Kaller, has directed on a number of high-profile series including Man in the High Castle, Bosch, Treme, Seven Seconds, Godfather of Harlem and Dexter. He directed the pilot episodes for AMC’s Low Winter Sun and SyFy’s Gale Ann Hurd-produced Hunters. His feature work includes Juice starring Omar Epps and Tupac Shakur, Surviving The Game, Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, Bulletproof, and Bones, while his last movie, Double Play, based on the celebrated Dutch-Caribbean novel of the same name, premiered at the 2017 International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Weidemann and Mankiewicz executive produce alongside Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Bosch producer Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company, for CBS TV Studios.