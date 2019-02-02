There’s apparently going to be some eggs-citing news on Hulu following the Super Bowl on Sunday.

You’ll recall that the Instagram account world_record_egg took away Kylie Jenner’s crown for most “likes” on Instagram last month by posting a picture of an egg and asking people to hop on the bandwagon and help set a new record.

In a bit of genius viral marketing, the egg steamrolled past Jenner’s 18 million likes record, wracking up more than 52 million thumbs-up signs.

Now it appears the marketing deal may have been tied to Hulu, or at least be the egg’s first sponsorship. The network’s motto on its Instagram account is now “Get Cracking,” with a picture of an egg.

The world_record_egg Instagram account now promises that “The wait is over – all will be revealed this Sunday following the Super Bowl. Watch it first, only on Hulu.” It has a picture of the famous egg turned into a football and appearing to be ready to crack.

The Instagram account from “EGG GANG” that was behind the movement has never had its owner publicly revealed. The account was opened Jan. 4 with a mission to become the most-liked post on Instagram. urging participants on. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram.” It name checked Jenner and says, “We got this” and user the hashtags #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers and #EggGang.

Reactions to the potential of corporate ties to the egg campaign have been mixed so far, with some fans disappointed that it wasn’t just a cool stunt by some random online user.

Hulu had no comment when Deadline asked about the postings.