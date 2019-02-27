Arden Myrin, who heavily recurred in the first season of Netflix’s hit original series Insatiable, has been upped to series regular for Season 2.

Myrin plays Regina Sinclair, a self-centered, trash-talking, ammoral pageant mom, with a thirst for power and a flair for the dramatic. She appeared in eight episodes in Season 1.

Insatiable centers on Patty (Debby Ryan). For years, she has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself. Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced attorney whose true passion is coaching beauty pageant contestant, is the only one who sees Patty’s potential, and takes her under his wing — first as a legal client, and then as a pageant contestant whom he coaches toward becoming the top pageant queen in the country. But Bob and his wife Coralee (Alyssa Milano) have no idea how deep Patty’s rage goes, or how far she will go to exact revenge on anyone who has ever wronged her. Bullies beware: payback’s a bitch, revenge is sweet, and if you cross Patty, you’ll be her next treat.

The cast also includes Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi and Sarah Colonna.

Actress, writer and stand-up Myrin recently appeared on Showtime’s hit series Shameless, and will be seen in the upcoming films- Jay Lowi’s Extracurricular Activities, Bridget Stokes’s Emmett and Fangoria’s Satanic Panic. Mryin is repped by Innovative Artists, LINK Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.