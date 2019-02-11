TruTV has set March premiere dates for Season 8 of its longest-running comedy series Impractical Jokers and new scripted series Tacoma FD. The eighth season of the unscripted Impractical Jokers will debut Thursday, March 28 at 10 PM, followed by the series premiere of Tacoma FD at 10:30 PM. You can watch the just-released Season 1 trailer for Tacoma FD above.

Impractical Jokers features comedians and lifelong friends Sal, Joe, Q and Murr, collectively known as popular comedy troupe The Tenderloins. The four compete to embarrass each other out amongst the general public, challenging each other to say or do something they have to do. If they refuse they lose, with the biggest loser enduring a punishment of epic proportions at the end of each episode.

The consistently top-rated series ranked as the No. 2 original cable comedy in prime in 2018 for adults 18-49, and No. 3 for adults 18-34 throughout the second half of the year. The franchise also recently wrapped shooting its first feature-length film, produced by Funny Or Die and directed by Chris Henchy, for release later this year.

Tacoma FD, created by and starring Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, co-writers and stars of the Super Troopers movie franchise, is set in a firehouse in the wettest city in America. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, the crew keeps themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and bizarre emergency calls. Along with Heffernan and Lemme, the cast includes series regulars Hassie Harrison (Southbound), Eugene Cordero (Black Monday, The Good Place) Marcus Henderson (Get Out, Homecoming), and Gabriel Hogan (Heartland). Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken), Heather Mazur (Insecure), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Maria Russell (Lights Out) and Jamie Kaler (My Boys) guest star.

Impractical Jokers is produced for truTV by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano serving as executive producers.

Tacoma FD is co-created and executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.