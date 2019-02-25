Regina King’s award season winning streak has culminated in an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress. The first -time nominee beating out formidable opponents Amy Adams (Vice), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) Marina de Tavira (Roma), and Emma Stone (The Favourite).

King won for her highly emotive performance in Barry Jenkins James Baldwin adaptation, In Beale Street Could Talk, the pic that shines a glaring spotlight on the issue of mass incarceration in the Black community. Set in Harlem circa early 1970s, If Beale Street Could Talk stars KiKi Layne as 19-year-old Tish Rivers, engaged to an artist, Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt (Stephan James), who is arrested for a crime he did not commit.

King played Tish’s mother, who desperately seeks to prove the innocence of her daughter’s child’s father.

“To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time James Baldwin is a little surreal, said a teary-eyed King, while onstage to accept her award.

“James Baldwin birth this baby and Barry you nurtured her, surrounded her with some much love and support. So it’s appropriate for me to be standing here because I’m an example of some when support and love is poured into someone.”

King was the clear frontrunner in the category, having been feted throughout this season with awards including the Golden Globe, Independent Spirits, and Critics’ Choice Movie among others.

“My sisters in art… it’s been an honor to have my name just said with yours the whole step of the way,” King said, acknowledging her fellow nominees. “It’s been pretty.”

King becomes the 8th African American actress to take home the statuette in this category.