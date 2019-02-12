Investigation Discovery has ordered a six-part series following a detective with a photographic memory.

The Discovery-owned cable network will air Deadly Recall on March 5. It will follow Detective Pat Postiglione, who remembers every single detail of the crimes that he’s tasked to solve.

With over 25 years of experience as a Nashville homicide detective, Det. Postiglione has seen hundreds of crimes scenes, and he remembers each as if it happened yesterday.

The series is produced by Joke Productions, the company behind CNN’s true crime series Unmasking A Killer, which told the story of the Golden State Killer. Joke Fincioen, Biagio Messina and Jeff Kuntz are executive producers alongside Investigation Discovery’s Tim Baney is executive producer.

“There are very few men like Det. Pat Postiglione, and that’s not just due to his exceptional memory,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America, “He incapsulates what it means to be dedicated to justice, using every ounce of his energy, determination – and, his unique gift – to bring closure, finally, to the families of the victims of these tragic, yet enigmatic cases.”