ICM Partners has hired CBS veteran Claire Moncrief as Director, Corporate Communications. She begins immediately and will work with SVP Corporate Communications Brad Turell on the agency’s diversity and inclusion efforts, including its 50/50By2020 pledge. She will also work with agents on transactional communications and publicity outreach. She reports to Turell.

Moncrief previously worked at CSB for more than a decade, first as a breaking news producer at CBS News in New York before moving to San Francisco in 2008 to train and produce at CBS Interactive. For the past three years she’s been in Los Angeles working for both the network and CBS TV Studios on numerous shows including Late Late Show With James Corden and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery.

She also has been a part of CBS Eye Speak, the company’s female empowerment initiative that launched last year, which will dovetail with ICM’s own inclusion initiatives.

“Claire’s experience in all aspects of the media business – as a breaking news producer, digital media strategist, network and studio publicist on high profile series, as well as her work on female empowerment programs, give her a unique perspective and expertise which will allow us to utilize her in a number of areas where she will have significant impact,” Turell said Wednesday.