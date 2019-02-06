Netflix has acquired North American rights to I Am Mother, the sci-fi thriller from first-time director Grant Sputore that bowed in the Premieres section of the Sundance Film Festival. The streamer already had some international rights to the pic, which stars Hilary Swank, Rose Byrne and Clara Rugaard.

Michael Lloyd Green penned the script about teenage girl (Rugaard) who is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by Mother (Byrne), a robot designed to repopulate Earth after the extinction of humankind. The pair’s unique relationship is threatened when an injured stranger (Swank) arrives with news that calls into question everything Daughter has been told about the outside world and her Mother’s intentions.

Kelvin Munro and Timothy White produced. Paris Kasidokostas Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Bryce Menzies, Sputore, Philip Wade and John Wade are exec producers.

Endeavor Content repped the filmmakers in the deal.