EXCLUSIVE: Hyperion, the talent agency founded by former UTA agent Ryan Bartlett, has signed Iranian-American director Rayka Zehtabchi, whose latest short film, Period. End of Sentence., was nominated for the Best Documentary Short Subject Oscar this year.

The pic, which is available to stream on Netflix, is set in a rural village in India where a group of women bands together to install and operate a sanitary pad-making machine, combatting the crushing stigma of menstruation, improving accessibility of sanitary products and discovering newfound independence and hope for a better future.

The short was also awarded the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at last year’s AFI Fest.

Zehtabchi made her directorial debut with Madaran, an Iranian-language short about a Iranian mother who is confronted with the decision of whether to end or spare the life of the person who killed her son.

Other short film credits include Shnoof and We Home.