EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has tapped Fox Broadcasting Co.’s drama executive Tony Tompson as a development executive in the streaming platform’s Originals team. Tompson, who most recently served as VP Drama Development & Programming at the Fox network, has been named Director, Content Development. (As a digital company, Hulu has a different executive hierarchy, with the highest title in the entire Originals division being SVP, Craig Erwich, and director corresponding to VP/SVP in the traditional TV industry.)

Tompson will focus on drama development, reporting to Jordan Helman, who heads up drama originals for Hulu. He also hols a director title. Tompson left Fox in December as the broadcast network is undergoing a major transition from a vertically integrated network to an indie because of Disney’s acquisition of Fox assets, including 20th Century Fox TV and Fox’s stake in Hulu. There has been no immediate replacement for him at FBC.

Tompson worked his way up through the ranks at Fox-20th TV, beginning as an assistant in Creative Affairs at the studio, moving on to Fox Broadcasting as Coordinator of Current Programming and then Director of Current Programming. He was promoted to VP Drama Development & Programming in 2015.