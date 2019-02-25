Emmy-winning veteran casting director Barbara Fiorentino has joined Hulu as Head of Talent and Casting, reporting to VP Originals Beatrice Springborn. This is the first time Hulu has had an in-house head of casting, underscoring the streaming platform’s growth in the original programming arena.

Fiorentino and her associate, Terese Classen, officially started their new roles at Hulu today and are based in the company’s Santa Monica office.

Having owned her own casting company since 1999, Fiorentino has worked on such series as 13 Reasons Why, UnReal, Blindspot, The 100, Lethal Weapon, Awkward, Burn Notice, The Shield, CSI: NY and Cold Case, winning an Emmy for the AMC miniseries Broken Trail. She also was a consultant for Imagine Television on Hulu’s upcoming series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which premieres in the fall.