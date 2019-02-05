Donald Trump’s latest State of the Union Address starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT tonight, and here is a guide on how to watch it on the small screen and online via the usually smaller screens. Have a look below.

The address to both houses of Congress, the Supreme Court justices et al. was delayed by a week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially disinvited the president from coming to her chamber during the government shutdown. At first, POTUS vowed to make the speech anyway but he relented a few days later. When the shutdown impasse ended on January 26, she re-extended the invite and Trump agreed to deliver the address tonight.

Here are some option on how to watch the 2019 SOTU and the Democratic response that former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams that will deliver immediately afterward:

The Big Four networks will air the speech live, along with their cable news counterparts, PBS, C-SPAN, Fox Business News, BBC World, Fusion, Newsmax TV, Newsy and local indie stations in many markets.

The address will carried in Spanish on Univision, CNN en Español and Telemundo, with the latter offering real-time translation. Univision and Telemundo also will cover the Spanish-language Democratic response by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The cable news outlets also will offer programming offering insight before and analysis after the address. And most of the above also will stream the speech on their respective websites, apps and/or social media pages.

To that end, the State of the Union will be available in myriad places on social media including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.