House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among the recipients of this year’s VH1 Trailblazer Honors. She’ll receive the award during an hourlong special to air on VH1 and Logo on International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8 at 9 PM. Pelosi joins previously announced Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, who also will be honored at the event, which falls during Women’s History Month.

Currently the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman ever elected to the position and in 2019, she became the first person in more than 60 years to regain the title.

“VH1 Trailblazer Honors will celebrate today’s most respected politicians, entertainers, artists, activists, allies and icons who have dedicated their time and steadfast commitments to the women’s movement and beyond,” according to organizers. Pelosi is being honored for her commitment to “fight for women and families by working to lower health care costs, increase workers’ pay through strong economic growth and rebuild America,” and as “a powerful voice for human and civil rights around the world.”

Pelosi is currently in a back-and-forth, standing firm against President Donald Trump’s request for funding for a border wall that prompted a month-long partial government shutdown that ended last week.

Previously VH1 Trailblazer honorees include Ryan Murphy, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, Orange is the New Black and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin.

VH1 Trailblazer Honors will be held at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

The event is executive produced by Amy Doyle, Vanessa WhiteWolf and Andria Parides. Wendy Plaut and Marcia Lansdown are the executives in charge of celebrity talent. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are the executives in charge of music talent. Fonda Anita serves as executive in charge of production. Lauren Quinn is directing.