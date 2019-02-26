Sony Pictures Animation is moving ahead with Hotel Transylvania 4 with the fourthquel to the $1.3 billion-grossing franchise opening on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

The latest installment, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (out July 13, 2018) became Sony Pictures’ biggest animated film of all time with north of $528M WW (32% of that from domestic), passing the previous part 2’s global box office of $474.8M.

Summer Vacation opened #1 in multiple countries and passed $100 million at the domestic box office its 12th day of release.

Already scheduled during the Christmas season 2021 is Fox’s Avatar 3 on Dec. 17, and on Wednesday, Dec. 22 there’s a Disney Live Action feature scheduled, Universal’s feature adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, and a Warner Bros. Animation feature.