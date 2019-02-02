The controversy surrounding Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s alleged appearance in a racist photo in a medical school yearbook is drawing reactions in the larger Hollywood, media and celebrity world.

Northam, a liberal Democrat, is under pressure to resign after a picture surfaced showing a man in blackface posing with someone in Ku Klux Klan regalia. The photo was published in 1984.

Northam initially apologized, but now is denying that he is in the photo, calling the image “disgusting and offensive.” He also said he did not purchase the yearbook and saw the photo only recently.

He also revealed during a Saturday press conference that he once blackened his face during a dance contest in San Antonio, where he dressed as singer Michael Jackson.

If Northam steps down, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, will become the Commonwealth’s governor. So far, Northam has declined to do so, even as he admitted in his press conference that his constituents are unlikely to believe his account.

Please God, let one of the reporters ask VA Gov Ralph Northam to do the Moon Walk. He claims he learned to do a good one! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 2, 2019

The photo is racist and contrary to fundamental American values. I join my colleagues in Virginia calling on Governor Northam to do the right thing so that the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia can heal and move forward. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 2, 2019

FACT: Dominion Power does NOT want Lt Gov Justin Fairfax to take over the governorship from @RalphNortham bc Fairfax is opposed to their multi-billion gas pipeline. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 2, 2019

I am live on MSNBC sharing my thoughts before Virginia Governor Ralph Northam makes a statement on the racist photo of him in his yearbook. pic.twitter.com/3LZKPVUGII — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 2, 2019