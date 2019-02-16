Hollywood celebrated with statements and posts on social media today in the wake of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcement that all awards presentations would be live on the Feb. 24 Oscars broadcast.

The decision reverses the previous stance by the Academy, which wanted to tighten the broadcast by presenting awards in four categories during commercial breaks. The subsequent uproar led to the decision’s reversal today.

“The Academy and ACE have always been in line, so I was never one bit worried,” said Jenni McCormick, executive director of the American Cinema Editors, which had joined the protest.

The American Society of Cinematographers, which started the protest, tweeted: “We’re happy to report that there has been a change of heart at The Academy in regard to the upcoming Oscars presentation, in part due to ASC’s open letter of protest and the many motion-picture professionals who backed it.”

IATSE locals from across the state issued a statement thanking the Academy for coming to its senses.

“We applaud the Academy’s reversal of its decision to edit the presence of four categories in this year’s Oscar broadcast,” said a statement issued by the California IATSE Council. “We believe the continued recognition of the talents and artistic contributions of the cinematographer, editor, and the makeup artists and hairstylists are true to the Academy’s long history of honoring the best in filmmaking – whether that means the faces known to the public or the unknown faces of the men and women who work behind the camera but whose contribution to the film is equally valuable.

“Everyone who works in our industry knows that the making of a film is a collaboration of many people, all of whom bring their artistic skills, craft, and love of motion pictures to the end result. We are glad that the Oscar audience will see that reality next Sunday.”

The locals represented in the statement include:

IATSE Local 16 – San Francisco/Bay Area

IATSE Local 44 – Affiliated Property Craftsperson

IATSE Local 80 – Motion Picture Studio Grips, Crafts Services & First Aid IATSE Local 122 – Stage Hands

IATSE Local 504 – Orange County IATSE

Local 600 – International Cinematographers Guild

IATSE Local 695 – Production Sound/Video & Projection Engineers

IATSE Local 705 – Motion Picture Costumers IATSE

Local 706 – Make-Up Artists & Hairstylists Guild

IATSE Local 728 – Studio Electrical Lighting Technicians

IATSE Local 729 – Motion Picture Set Painters & Sign Writers

IATSE Local 800 – Art Directors Guild IATSE

Local 839 – The Animation Guild

IATSE Local 857 – Treasurers & Ticket Sellers

IATSE Local 871 – Script Supervisors/Continuity, Accountants & Allied Production Specialists

IATSE Local 884 – Motion Picture Studio Teachers & Welfare Workers

IATSE Local 892 – Costume Designers Guild

The online comments were equally triumphant:

Just got this news in London and announced “we’re doing shots!” Collective outrage works!!! Resign, John Bailey!!! https://t.co/RpLWU8v4wK — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) February 15, 2019

i mean cool but lol that this even happened https://t.co/EowZZBhgQK — rachel syme (@rachsyme) February 15, 2019

Still 9 days to announce more horrible ideas and then sheepishly backtrack! https://t.co/xdBl86Ib77 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) February 15, 2019