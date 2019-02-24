The BBC has unveiled the first look at its forthcoming big-budget adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy epic His Dark Materials.

The British public broadcaster, which has joined with HBO on the Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema-produced series, has released a trailer featuring stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda that you can watch above.

“We wanted fans to have a tiny glimpse of His Dark Materials,” said exec producer Jane Tranter. “As with Lyra, there are many more worlds to discover as we start upon this epic journey.”

His Dark Materials, which is one of the biggest in scope and most expensive British dramas to date, is ritten by Jack Thorne and directed by Tom Hooper, and is based on Pullman’s acclaimed trilogy of books: Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass, considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction.

The cast of the drama, which started filming at the end of last year in Cardiff at Wolf Studios Wales, also includes Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, father of young lead Dafne Keen, Ian Gelder, Georgina Campbell, Lucian Msamati, James Cosmo, Ruta Gedmintas, Mat Fraser, Geoff Bell, Simon Manyonda as well as young actors Lewin Lloyd, Daniel Frogson and Tyler Howitt.

The first season of His Dark Materials follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets a determined and courageous boy called Will. Together they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living—and the dead— in their hands.

Executive Producing the series are Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema, and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger – BBC One. Hooper is lead director of the big-budget adaptation and is helming the first two episodes. The remaining directors of Season two are Dawn Shadforth (Episode 3), Otto Bathhurst (Episodes 4 & 5), Euros Lyn (Episode 6) and Jamie Childs (Episodes 7 & 8).